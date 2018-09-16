Teen pulls gun on delivery driver, runs from police

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -A teen is behind bars after pulling a gun on a delivery driver Saturday night.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the pizza delivery driver was delivering a pizza on Long Creek Road when the teen approached her and she noticed a gun.
The suspect demanded money, but the victim got in her car and drove away as she called police
When deputies found the teen, he ran.
The officers were able to catch the teen after driving through a fence.
The suspect is facing weapon and robbery charges.
