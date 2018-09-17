Cajun Navy rescues hundreds in Carolinas

WILMINGTON, NC (CNN) – Louisiana’s United Cajun Navy has had barely a moment to spare in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
The volunteer crew from the Deep South has rescued more than 500 people across the Carolinas.
"We're seeing a lot of places that didn't flood when the storm first came in that are flooding now,” said the group’s founder and president Todd Terrell.
“We're pretty proud of what we've done. We're not happy that we have to be in some of these circumstances, but we're glad that we're able to help.”
The Cajun Navy first emerged in 2005, in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, to rescue folks caught in the storm’s floodwaters.
These volunteers bring their fishing boats and airboats to natural disasters to lend a helping hand and go house-to-house, transporting anyone they can find to higher ground.
“We had dogs, handicapped people, you know, people that needed their medicine … it was definitely a crazy night."
Florence is now a tropical depression, but the danger is far from over, according to the National Hurricane.
The system is still expected to produce heavy rainfall and severe weather.
There are days of major river flooding ahead.
