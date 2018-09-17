Can you pass the test on National Constitution and Citizenship Day?

(KFVS) -
Today is a day to think about the United States because it’s National Constitution and Citizenship Day.
Sept. 17 commemorates the adoption of Constitution of the United States and the people who are citizens of the country.
On this day in 1787 the the members of the U.S. Constitutional Convention signed the Constitution.
The 14th Amendment of that Constitution defines a citizen as “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”
Learn more about the nation’s top document and how citizenship is observed here.
You can also take the practice civics test on the Unites States Citizenship and Immigration Services website to see how well you do.
