Dry, hot, & humid

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The heat stayed on all weekend long, and this hot and steamy weather pattern will stick around into the work week. This evening skies will stay mainly clear and will feel muggy with lows back in the lower 70s. Expect the abundant sunshine to continue again tomorrow and afternoon highs will once again soar into the lower 90s. The heat index will stay in the upper 90s to near 100 through mid-week. Breezes will be out of the northeast around 5 mph so not strong enough to cool us off the next few days.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Northeast around 5 mph. Low: 72.
THIS WEEK: The weather pattern stays pretty much the same with some subtle changes by the end of the week. Afternoon highs will soar into the lower 90s from Monday through Friday. Overnight lows will remain in the lower 70s. Small rain chances return into the forecast on Wednesday and linger through Thursday, thanks to the heat and humidity. While pop-up showers are possible each afternoon through mid-week, the rain chances go up Friday into Saturday as we track our next cold front. Due to the extra clouds Friday and Saturday temperatures may come in a few degrees lower with highs in the upper 80s. Overnight lows will remain in the lower 70s.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.