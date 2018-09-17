13 former FedEx employees indicted for stealing mail

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Thirteen former FedEx employees are facing federal charges for stealing mail.
Charges include theft of mail, possession of stolen mail or obstruction of mail.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office held a press conference Monday afternoon with more details.
On Sept. 11, a federal grand jury indicted 11 former FedEx Express employees and two former contractors for the U.S. Postal Service.
According to the indictments, the defendants targeted mail such as gifts and greeting cards since there was a strong possibility they contained U.S. currency. The employees would search through the mail, remove some of the contents, and smuggle items off the premises.
The following defendants, who are all from Memphis, have been indicted on obstruction of correspondence or theft and receipt of stolen mail matter. They face as many as five years of imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.
- Braylon Butler, 25
- Posely Jones, 25
- Florence Guy, 23
- Shamika Coleman, 39
- Jamal Johnson, 39
- Ronald Carter, 32
- Katrina Dunlap, 27
- Yukelia Brown, 31
- Tekesha Henderson, 26
- Craig Johnson, 26
- Yolanda Barbee, 22
- Jerome Pope, 26
- Cortez Spencer, 28
WMC5′s Kendall Downing was at the meeting and will have more details starting at 4 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.