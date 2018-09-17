Kirby High School students begin classes at new locations

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Kirby High School students return to the classroom Monday after several days without any instruction.
Over 800 students are being relocated to other school buildings after the school was shut down due a rat infestation in August.
Freshmen and sophomores will go to Du Bois Charter school, as those students are shifted to Cummings Baptist Church.
Juniors and seniors will attend class at Kirby Middle School, and special needs students will attend Southwind High.
There is no word on when Kirby High School will reopen.
