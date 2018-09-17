Memphis Tigers prepare to battle South Alabama

On the play of the Special Teams… “I’m really glad with how they’re progressing. When you look at the game, one of the key plays was the decision to fake the punt on our first possession, and while that was planned and we wanted to stay aggressive with that, our guys executed when they were called. You look at what we were able to do in the return game; that was big. On punt returns, we thought that was an area we really needed to improve on from the past seasons. We feel like we have a very capable returner in Pop Williams, so that’s something we’ve actually worked more on this season, in spring practice and fall camp, to get that going. I think he had 5 returns for 75 yards, with the one big one to set up an extremely short field. Even with our kickoff return unit, we didn’t have any big returns because of what we’ve done. They squibbed every kick, so our average starting field position was the 35 yard line, which is extraordinary. You look at Riley Patterson and what he’s doing on his kickoffs, the number of touchbacks he’s been able to create has been awesome, and when a team elects to bring it out, our guys have been relentless in their coverage. And as I mentioned in the post-game, the two blocked kicks were huge. The extra-point after a 13-play drive, for our guys to put forth the effort to go and create that blocked kick was great and obviously the field goal there late at the end of the game was impressive to see.”