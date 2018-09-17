Tennessee Task Force 1 ready to assist with rescues from Florence

“Our mission is always the same, to serve the public and that comes in the needs of water rescues and the life structure collapse of this team. We can do a large area search. Our K-9s are very strong in this team. So it’s a needs basis and we have a pretty broad range of what we do but we can also be very specific,” Chief Thomas Bealsey, with Tennessee Task Force 1, said. “The rain is just now arriving in Virginia, and the storm, I’m sure, will be coming within the next 24 hours. So we’re waiting on that to see what the flash flooding situation is.”