Tennessee Task Force 1 ready to assist with rescues from Florence

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The dangerous hurricane force winds are gone, and now the concern is rising flood waters.
Some residents who stayed behind are now relying on help from first responders.
A 45-member team from Tennessee Task Force 1 has been sent to the East Coast, specially equipped to handle water rescues.
“Our mission is always the same, to serve the public and that comes in the needs of water rescues and the life structure collapse of this team. We can do a large area search. Our K-9s are very strong in this team. So it’s a needs basis and we have a pretty broad range of what we do but we can also be very specific,” Chief Thomas Bealsey, with Tennessee Task Force 1, said. “The rain is just now arriving in Virginia, and the storm, I’m sure, will be coming within the next 24 hours. So we’re waiting on that to see what the flash flooding situation is.”
TN Task Force 1 isn’t alone. A Tennessee National Guard military police company left from Athens, Tennessee, Sunday to help in South Carolina for the next two weeks, and the Mississippi branch of Operation BBQ Relief is on its way to the Carolinas on Sunday night with a large caravan ready to cook for those in need.
Beasley said this is his 17th deployment, and he’s seen people at their worst, but also has seen the best of Americans.
“We’ve seen people at their very most vulnerable and at their very weakest times and their most unfortunate circumstances. People that have lost their homes and all their belongings. But we’ve also seen the other side where people are overwhelmingly helpful, and willing to do whatever it takes for their community and the people that are working in it,” he said.
Weather experts are calling this a historic flooding event and landslides are a major threat. Chief Beasley says if Virginia isn’t hit as hard with rain as expected, then Tennessee Task Force 1 may be rerouted to help out in the Carolians.
