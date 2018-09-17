U of M releases statement after cheerleaders used in political social post

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The University of Memphis has released a statement after cheerleaders were used in a political social post.
Marsha Blackburn's campaign posted the video featuring the school's cheer team doing her signature chant "Marsha, Marsha, Marsha"
In a since deleted tweet, the video was posted saying “Tigers for Marsha Marsha Marsha!!!”
The video was taken before a football game on September 14th.
The U of M released the following statement after the video received backlash on social media:
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.