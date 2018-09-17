U of M releases statement after cheerleaders used in political social post

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 17, 2018 at 11:11 AM CDT - Updated September 17 at 11:11 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The University of Memphis has released a statement after cheerleaders were used in a political social post.

Marsha Blackburn's campaign posted the video featuring the school's cheer team doing her signature chant "Marsha, Marsha, Marsha"

In a since deleted tweet, the video was posted saying “Tigers for Marsha Marsha Marsha!!!”

The video was taken before a football game on September 14th.

The U of M released the following statement after the video received backlash on social media:

The Athletics Office was notified that pictures of the University of Memphis Spirit Squads were posted on political social media sites. UofM Spirit Squads do not endorse any candidate(s) for political office in accordance with UofM policies. Political organizers were contacted to remove any and all posts suggesting endorsement by the University of Memphis.

