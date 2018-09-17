Warming trend continues this week

REST OF THE WEEK: We will remain sunny with no significant chance of rain for most of the week. Only pop-up afternoon showers will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday. However, a cold front will bring a higher chance for scattered storms Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The weekend won't be a wash-out, but you should expect a few showers. High temperatures will stay in the lower 90s all week with a heat index over 100. A heat advisory will be possible in eastern Arkansas on Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will drop down slightly to the upper 80s over the weekend. Fall officially starts on Saturday, so unfortunately we won't really be feeling cooler for the start of the season.