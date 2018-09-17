Why Tropical Depression Florence is finally on the move

After days of sitting on top of the Coastal Carolinas, Florence is finally moving. The storm sat nearly stationary since its landfall on Friday. It was due to an area of high pressure that sat north on top of northern New England and the strong high pressure kept Florence from being able to move. Now as the high pressure has shifted east, it will allow the storm to move toward the north and eventually east back out to sea by Tuesday.
The storm continues to weaken and radar trends have been showing less widespread heavy bands as the storm loses its energy source of the warm Atlantic waters. It’s a beautiful sight to see more of the coastal Carolina now that the bulk of the heavy rain has shifted east.
The weakening storm system will continue to shift north spreading rain into western Virginia and West Virginia and northward into northern Virginia and into the New England states before it moves offshore by Tuesday.
I know the flooding threat won’t end immediately with many of the rivers left swollen and well above flood stage. Rain fall amounts have been ridiculously high with some estimates up to 40″
The forecast for the next three days along the coast of North Carolina is highs in the lower to mid 80s with a slight chance of a few afternoon showers Monday and Tuesday, after that dry and warm into the early weekend. Here’s to hoping for a long dry stretch weather for all those affected and for some sense of normalcy, healing; hopefully rebuilding can began.
