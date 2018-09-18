3 construction workers injured in drive-by shooting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Three construction workers were wounded during a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.
The shooting happened near 2:30 p.m. on Faronia Road near East Shelby Drive.
Two victims are in critical condition while a third is non-critical. One officer was also injured and is in non-critical condition. It's unclear how the officer was injured.
Police were patrolling the area when they witnessed the drive-by shooting.
Officers chased the suspects' vehicle into Southaven and took five people into custody.
Southaven Police department is also helping with the investigation.
None of the victims or suspects have been identified at this time.
