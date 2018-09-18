Deputies seize 500 pounds of marijuana, 95 plants, 43 cats during bust in Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ohio deputies took a man into custody after raiding a home where a massive amount of marijuana, estimated to value approximately $600,000, was being grown and processed.
While working an unrelated call, deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office noticed a strong aroma of marijuana coming from a Prairie Township home on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Deputies began to investigate the house, where they discovered a large number of marijuana plants in the backyard, camouflaged by sunflowers.
Investigators searched the house with a warrant and recovered approximately 500 pounds of process marijuana and 95 marijuana plants.
Greg Grossholz, the 59-year-old occupant in the house, was charged with felonious manufacture of drugs or cultivation of marijuana.
In addition to the drugs, investigators found 43 cats in the house. The animals have been turned over to Grossholz’s family members.
Prairie Township is approximately 15 miles west of Columbus.
