‘Don’t lie for the other guy’: Campaign targets illegal gun purchases

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - You may have already seen the billboards or heard the radio spots.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other partners are reinvigorating an effort in Memphis to stop straw gun purchases.
“Don't be a part of the problem, don't lie for the other guy,” said Memphis Police Department Colonel Sam Hines.
For more than a decade, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has partnered the National Shooting Sports Foundation for the campaign Don’t Lie for the Other Guy.
The campaign’s aim is to educate people on the consequences of straw gun purchases.
“When a criminal knows they cannot pass the background check or doesn't want their name associated with the transaction, they may try to get a friend, relative or somebody else in the community to make a purchase on their behalf,” said Larry Keane, senior vice president of NSSF.
Purchasing a gun for someone else could result in a federal felony and 10 years in prison.
The Don’t Lie for the Other Guy campaign will bring more than 22 million impressions via billboards and online ads in Shelby County and West Memphis, and half a million local radio spots.
The campaign is constantly reinvigorating its message in cities. While city officials at Tuesday’s press conference were proud of the six percent drop in violent crime in Memphis, they welcome this campaign.
“It does not mean our job is done,” said City of Memphis COO Doug McGowen. “It is still unacceptably high.”
While officials said illegal guns are used in most crimes, only eight percent are traced back to dealers or straw purchases. They say 80 percent of the illegal guns on the streets are given to people by family and friends or are stolen.
“Almost 2,000 guns were taken out of vehicles in Memphis alone,” said District Attorney General Amy Weirich.
The campaign is also a reminder on how to be a responsible gun owner. Make sure to know your gun’s serial number so you can report it stolen if need be, and keep it in a lock box so it’s only at your disposal.
“If someone breaks into your house or car to steal firearms they’re not able to gain access to them,” Keane said.
