Dry, Hot, Humid

Hot and humid this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. Highs in the low 90s with heat index readings in the upper 90s to near 100. Winds will be southeast around 5 mph.
WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Expect more sunshine with a few clouds here and there. Highs will stay in the low to mid 90s with lows in the mid 70s. The heat index will remain in the upper 90s to near 100 each afternoon. The chance of a stray shower is 10% or less.
FRIDAY: A weak front will hover just to our north but could a trigger a shower or storm. It’s only about a 20-30% chance with highs around 90. Expect a few more clouds by the afternoon.
THE WEEKEND: Clouds will increase some with isolated showers or storms each day. It won’t be a washout and I still can’t rule out a few rays of sun in between the clouds. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lows in the low 70s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.