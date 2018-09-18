Dry, hot and humid

The heat will continue today with high temperatures climbing into the lower 90s this afternoon. Due to the humidity, it will be feeling more like the upper 90s. We will have dry and sunny conditions for the next few days, but rain chances will increase for the weekend.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 93.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Winds: SE 5 mph. Low: 74.
REST OF THE WEEK: High temperatures will stay in the lower 90s all week with a heat index near 100. A heat advisory will be possible in some counties of eastern Arkansas on Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will stay in the lower to mid 70s. This means that temperatures will be running about 10 degrees above average for mid-September. By Friday, a few isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening.
WEEKEND: As cloud cover and rain chances increase, high temperatures will drop down slightly to the upper 80s over the weekend. A weak cold front will move into the area on Saturday afternoon and give us a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms through Monday. None of these days will be a wash-out, but you should anticipate a few showers. This front will bring temperatures closer to normal for the start of next week.
