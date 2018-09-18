Get Ready For More Sizzling Late Summer Heat

This week, high pressure is firmly entrenched across the Mid-South keeping the final days of summer hot, humid, and mainly dry. Heat index values will be near 100 tomorrow with only a very slight chance of an isolated afternoon shower. Tuesday night will be mostly clear, warm, and muggy with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with slight chance of a shower or storm along with high temperatures in the low 90s and overnight lows in the low 70s.