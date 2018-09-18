Get Ready For More Sizzling Late Summer Heat

This week, high pressure is firmly entrenched across the Mid-South keeping the final days of summer hot, humid, and mainly dry. Heat index values will be near 100 tomorrow with only a very slight chance of an isolated afternoon shower. Tuesday night will be mostly clear, warm, and muggy with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with slight chance of a shower or storm along with high temperatures in the low 90s and overnight lows in the low 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Fall begins Saturday but it won’t feel like it. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. There is a chance for a few showers during the day, otherwise, expect a partly cloudy and muggy day. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a few storms and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s with lows near 70.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders
