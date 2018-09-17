Gov. Bryant supports DPS Commissioner’s decision to not buy Nike products

By Symphonie Privett | September 17, 2018 at 1:24 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 2:55 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - After Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher released a statement Saturday saying he won’t spend money with vendors who do not support law enforcement and the military, Governor Phil Bryant released a statement supporting Fisher’s decision.

Governor Bryant released the statement to WLBT Monday:

I support the Commissioner’s decision. He has a right to determine what vendors DPS does business with, and it’s not going to be with a company that pays an individual who has slandered our fine men and women in law enforcement.
This decision comes after the recent launch of Nike’s latest Just Do It ad campaign featuring former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick was thrust into the spotlight in 2016 after he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality.

