Gov. Bryant supports DPS Commissioner’s decision to not buy Nike products

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - After Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher released a statement Saturday saying he won’t spend money with vendors who do not support law enforcement and the military, Governor Phil Bryant released a statement supporting Fisher’s decision.
Governor Bryant released the statement to WLBT Monday:
This decision comes after the recent launch of Nike’s latest Just Do It ad campaign featuring former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Kaepernick was thrust into the spotlight in 2016 after he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality.
