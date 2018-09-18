Grizz free agents ready for training camp

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - There’s just one week left until NBA training camp opens for the Memphis Grizzlies!
Today, the Grizz introduce their summer crop of free agents at FedExForum.
The team acquired the multi positional Chris Anderson from the Spurs, Garrrett Temple from Sacramento, point guard Shelvin Mack from Atlanta, and forward Omri Casspi from the World Champion Golden State Warriors.
They are excited about their new team.
"It's gonna be tough in the West. Teams are good. We gotta hit the ground running. That's why we decided to meet in Los Angeles early. This is one of the main reasons we're all here now for voluntary practice to know each other. Hit the ground running," Casspi said.
"I always come around Tuesday after Labor Day, and I've never been in a gym with the whole team there that early. When you have that many people there..we're deep," Temple said.
"For the whole team to be in the gym is awesome. We meshed well. We hung out after that. We went to dinner as a team. It was good," Anderson said.
Grizzlies training camp opens next Tuesday at FedExForum.
Their first pre-season game is October 2nd against the Houston Rockets.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.