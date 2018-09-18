Man charged with arson after shooting flare gun into home

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A man was arrested for arson after firing a flare gun into a home, according to Memphis Police Department.
Joshua Browning, 25, was arrested Thursday for arson.
A police affidavit said that Browning shot at the victim’s home in retaliation of a fight that occurred last week. On September 13, Browning pulled up to the victim’s home and fired shots using his flare gun.
The victim was able to put the fire out, and Browning was taken into custody the next day.
