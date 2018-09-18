Memphis group promotes week of peace

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A group of Mid-Southerners tired of seeing endless stories about violence in our community is trying to do something about it.
At Crosstown Concourse in Midtown Memphis Monday night, Gio Lopez, training director for the Mid-South Peace and Justice Center, taught a course on non-violent communication.
"Be aware," she told a dozen or so people in the class, "of the different ways we can communicate with each other and get to know each other. Some people talk. Some people write. Everyone has their own way."
This is the first event in a week-long series of activities planned by members of a grassroots organization called Campaign Non-Violence.
"This is our 4th year in a row doing this in Memphis," said CNV chairperson Dr. Monica Juma, "right around the International Day of Peace. We seek to understand the interconnectedness between racism, poverty, and war, and to utilize the power of non-violence."
"This is active non-violence," said CNV member Janice Vanderharr, "this is not sitting back and doing nothing. This is really in the spirit of Dr. King and Gandhi."
As cities around the world grapple with crime and violence, and its devastating impact on families and communities, CNV has grown from 200 local groups around the country to more than 2000 across the globe.
"The culture of crime," said Vanderharr, "we have to break through the culture. There has to be a lot of people working together. And there are a lot of people, members of the faith community, working together. I think it's very hopeful."
For the first time in CNV's history, both mayors, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, signed a proclamation declaring this a week of non-violence in Memphis and Shelby County.
"Our dream is some day," said Vanderharr, "Memphis will be proclaimed a non-violence city, Memphis and Shelby County. It doesn't mean we've arrived. But we have to have a vision in this city that's positive, and this is a positive effect."
Campaign Non-Violence wants to partner with the school systems next, teaching students peaceful ways to resolve conflict. That will be the focus of a seminar Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. at the National Civil Rights Museum.
International Peace Day, designated by the United Nations, will be observed on Friday, Sept. 21.
