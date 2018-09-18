MS man hopes to spread love, equality through #NiketheWorldChallenge

“All he’s saying is that it’s a problem in the United States,” said Haynes. “Now, the way he did it, some people may question it. But, at the same time, where we’re at in the world and what’s going on with all of the police brutality and people just getting off and they’re not facing the consequences--- you have to go to such measures. So, for him to do that, that just took courage and for them (Nike) to back him that showed them a lot that they believed in him and what he stands for--- equality.”