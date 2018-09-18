Penny Hardaway at TD Club of Memphis: “We’re going to win.”

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Penny Hardaway became the first basketball coach ever to speak to the Touchdown Club of Memphis on Monday night.
Penny showed up to the event much later than originally scheduled, but based on the applause he received after arriving, fans didn’t seem to mind.
All eyes were fixated on the Memphis Tigers new head men’s basketball coach as he spoke to the club about his expectations for his team this upcoming season, the work he and his staff are putting in on the recruiting trail and how much it means to Penny to take the Tigers back to national prominence.
“We have not won a championship yet, but I really like feel like this group that we have right now is going to win a championship," Hardaway said. "We are going to win.”
Penny also said he believes he has “the best freshman class in the country," which brought him more cheers from members of the Touchdown Club.
More from Penny at the TD Club of Memphis below:
