Police: Man accused of rubbing produce on buttocks at grocery store

MANASSAS, VA (KXXV) - A Virginia man was arrested after he was seen rubbing produce on his bare buttocks in a grocery store, police said.
Manassas City police said Michael Dwayne Johnson, 27, was seen by an employee picking up produce, pulling down his pants, rubbing the produce on his buttocks and returning it to the shelf.
The grocery store had to destroy several pallets of produce as a result.
Johnson was arrested and charged with destruction of property and indecent exposure.
Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.