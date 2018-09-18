Redbirds to play in AAA Championship

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The back-to-back Pacific Coast League champion Memphis Redbirds are set to play in the AAA Championship on Tuesday night.
The Redbirds will travel to Columbus, Ohio, to take on the Durham Bulls.
The Bulls defeated the Redbirds in last year’s championship game, so the Redbirds are seeking revenge.
The game will be broadcast on NBC Sports. There will also be an official watch party at Aldo’s Pizza in Downtown Memphis. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
