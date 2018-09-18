Suspect in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in South Memphis.
Police said an officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Gill Avenue at about 6:30 p.m.
During the stop, police said the suspect got out of his vehicle with a gun.
After a confrontation between the officer and suspect, the officer started shooting.
The suspect was hit and hospitalized in critical condition. The officer was not injured.
WMC Action News 5 has a crew on the scene working to confirm additional details.
Witnesses said they heard about five or six gunshots, and a few people said they saw police chasing a suspect in his car before shots were fired.
