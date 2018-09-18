TBI now investigating Monday’s officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The TBI is now involved in an investigation into an officer-involved shooting Monday night.
Officials said 25-year-old Martavious Banks fled from police after getting pulled over in South Memphis.
Banks was pulled over near Gill Avenue around 6:30 p.m. When police approached the car, Banks said he didn't have ID or insurance.
That's when police say Banks began to reach downward and an officer saw a gun inside the car.
Banks then fled the scene, was pulled over again, and a confrontation between the officer and Banks started.
It’s not clear when the officer shot Banks, but officials say the officer is a 26-year-old black man. Banks was hospitalized in critical condition.
That officer is now on leave pending the investigation.
On Tuesday, WMC5’s Allie Herrara spoke with Banks’ girlfriend Tierra Mitchell and mother Janice Banks, who said he's out of surgery and is in stable condition in the ICU at Regional One.
They said they want answers about what lea up to the shooting.
"He’s not a bad person,” Tierra said. “He’s a magnificent man is what they don’t realize."
Tierra said her boyfriend didn't deserve to be shot by an officer Monday night.
"He’s not a rag doll,” Tierra said. “He has kids that he needs to be here for and now he lying up in the bed and can’t do nothing for his self."
Janice said she wants proof that her son fired a gun.
"There's more to this story than what the police is giving me, and me as his mom, I'm not going to settle for anything because it's just a cover up,” Janice said.
Janice said witnesses tell her a different story and at this point, she doesn't trust what police are saying.
“Me, as a mom, I wouldn't go to them to console them about nothing that's going on with my child right now,” Janice said. “I don't feel confident enough to even speak with them about this case."
Police said Banks was found to have six outstanding warrants and four separate warrants for suspended licenses, assault, and violation of probation.
