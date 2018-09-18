The Tropics, where we are so far and future possibilities

Before hurricane season started, on June 1st we had already had an early season storm. Sub-tropical storm Alberto formed on May 25th and made landfall in Florida before moving west. Fast forward to this past week and the tropics got hot pretty quickly. Next thing you know, we had four named storms, Florence, Isaac, Helene and Gordon. This is the first time since 2008 where there were four named storms active at the same time. Thankfully all of them didn’t affect land but of course a few did.