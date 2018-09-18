Woman left child behind during police chase, officers say

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested 22-year-old Jovitha Montgomery for multiple charges including child abuse and neglect, evading arrest, and reckless endangerment.
A police affidavit stated that Montgomery avoided a traffic stop with Southaven Police Department.
After a chase, the vehicle stopped in front of Hillview Village Apartments in Memphis.
Police said three people ran from the vehicle, including Montgomery, who was later found by a K9 that bit her left arm.
Police said they found Montgomery’s 1-year old child left behind in vehicle.
Department of Child Services was contacted due to neglect of the child.
Montgomery was treated for injuries from the bite before being taken to jail.
