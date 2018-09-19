“American Pickers” to film episodes in Arkansas

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - “American Pickers” will be filming episodes in Arkansas in November.
According to a news release, “American Pickers” is a series that explores the world of antique picking on the History Channel.
If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or an accumulation of antiques, send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to the show.
Inquiries can be sent to americanpickers@cineflix.com or you can call 855-OLD-RUST (653-7878).
