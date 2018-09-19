Hot and humid today, rain this weekend

There will be more heat and humidity today with a south wind and sunshine. Highs this afternoon will be in the lower to mid 90s with a heat index around 100.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: S 5-10 mph. High: 94.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Winds: SE 5 mph. Low: 74.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will also be steamy on Thursday with highs in the lower 90s. We won't have to worry about rain on Thursday, but a few afternoon showers will be possible Friday. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon and evening.
WEEKEND: As cloud cover and rain chances increase, high temperatures will drop down to the mid to upper 80s over the weekend. A weak cold front will move into the area this weekend and give us a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Neither day will be a wash-out, but you should anticipate a few showers in the afternoon and evening.
NEXT WEEK: The front will still be near the area on Monday and Tuesday, so rain will be possible at the start of next week too. High temperatures will drop down to the mid 80s with lows in the upper 60s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
