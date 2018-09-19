The last days of summer will be HOT

THIS WEEK: The hot and mainly dry pattern continues across the nation’s midsection and right here in the Mid-South. Tomorrow promises to be another warm day with above average temperatures and heat indices near 100. A stray shower is possible but the chance is very slim. Wednesday night will be mostly clear and warm with lows in the mid-70s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs again in the mid-90s and overnight lows in the mid-70s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers or storms. Highs will be near 90 with lows in the lower 70s.