The last days of summer will be HOT

Tonight will be mostly clear with calm winds and a low of 73. Tomorrow is mostly sunny with 5 mph southeast winds and a high of 94.
THIS WEEK: The hot and mainly dry pattern continues across the nation’s midsection and right here in the Mid-South. Tomorrow promises to be another warm day with above average temperatures and heat indices near 100. A stray shower is possible but the chance is very slim. Wednesday night will be mostly clear and warm with lows in the mid-70s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs again in the mid-90s and overnight lows in the mid-70s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers or storms. Highs will be near 90 with lows in the lower 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Fall begins Saturday and it likely start with rain for some. The day will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s with lows near 70. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms and high temperatures in the mid-80s with lows near 70.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm each day along with highs in the mid-80s and lows near 70.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders
