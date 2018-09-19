Lawmakers request TBI investigate all police shootings

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis lawmakers are calling for Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to investigate all police shootings.
Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer and City Councilman Edmund Ford, Jr. are making the plea in light of the officer-involved shooting of Martavius Banks.
Sawyer said the following in a statement:
"The 24 hour delay in requesting TBIs involvement in this case has brought community outcry and concern. In a push for transparency and in a small step towards ensuring justice we will bring this resolution forth in support of the joint resolution drafted by Rep. GA Hardaway and Sen. Brian Kelsey, stating that TBI be requested immediately in the instance of injury or fatality in an officer involved shooting."
Banks, 25, was shot by police officers Monday. Three officers are now off duty after police director Mike Rallings said the officers shut their cameras off.
Banks was pulled over on Gill Avenue. He took off again after a police officer spotted a gun in his car.
Police said Banks then took off, and he was shot during a confrontation with the officer.
The police cameras were turned off at some point between the chase and shooting.
