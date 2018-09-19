Safety top of mind as Mid-South Fair kicks off

SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) - The Mid-South Fair is back in Southaven starting Thursday.
The fair will run for 11 days, and fair officials are making safety a top priority.
Ride safety inspections and other last minute preparations were made Wednesday ahead of the 162nd annual Mid-South Fair.
They have hired private ride inspectors to make sure everything is in top shape.
"They check every single, solitary ride that's out here. Safety first and foremost," Landers Center Executive Director Todd Mastery said. We don't compromise life safety and guest service.
Attractions at Landers Center include a carousel, camel rides and a roller coaster. There will also be cultural events like a youth talent and art show.
"To find the next Justin Timberlake or Elvis Presley you have to come right here," Mastery said. "Along with hay we've got near 200 pieces of kids arts from all around the Mid-South."
For another year, the Mid-South Fair will host a guest services booth where you can do everything from share your fair experience to report lost items or a lost child.
"With an event like this we have lost parents all the time so we want to get those parents found and get them back to their kids," Mastery said.
The Mid-South Fair runs September 20 to September 30.
A preview day is set for Thursday at 4 p.m., which includes free parking and free admission all day.
