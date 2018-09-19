Schools adjust as Kirby High students spread across city

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - More than 1,000 Kirby High School students have been at new schools for three days.
The school is shut down for up to eight weeks to get a rat infestation under control, splitting students up into three schools.
It didn't take long for Megan Quaile, executive director of Green Dot Public Schools of Tennessee, to offer up a place for students--including Kirby Middle School.
And the offer went to Shelby County Schools before Kirby Middle School Principal Marion Williams found out.
"I did have that initial moment of, 'how is this going to work?'" Williams said.
Eleventh and twelfth graders from Kirby High now fill 19 classrooms at Kirby Middle. Ninth and tenth graders are at W.E.B. DuBois Charter School. Special education students will be at Southwind High School.
"The Kirby High School students have been great," Quaile said. "Our students were very helpful during the move. They were here after school helping move books, teachers posters and helping them."
Kirby High students have their own wing and entrance at Kirby Middle. Area churches have offered their parking lots for students to park.
Wednesday, Achievement School District Chief Dr. Sharon Griffin visited the newly shared space.
"I want, as a former teacher and principal, that this team understands we support them, but in the same vain I wanted the SCS community to know when there is a need regardless of who has the answer we want them to feel comfortable coming to us as we will go to SCS," Griffin said.
SCS released the following statement:
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.