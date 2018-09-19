The Southern Meat Market owner sentenced to 51 months in prison for fraud

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The owner of The Southern Meat Market was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison for major fraud, according to United States Attorney for the Western District D. Michael Dunavant.
Guy Randal Stockard, who goes by Randy, 59, defrauded the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) of more than $1.2 million over a 28-month period.
Stockard would buy SNAP benefits from customers at a discount for cash. He would then receive the full dollar value of the SNAP benefits, receiving electronic transfers of SNAP funds to his business bank account. The fraud took place between January 2015 to April 2017.
The Southern Meat Market authorized to accept SNAP benefits from customers.
“Protection of the U.S. Treasury and taxpayer resources is a top priority for this office. This long term fraudulent scheme caused significant loss to the SNAP Program, and the defendant will now serve a substantial sentence for his crimes of dishonesty,” Dunavant said in a release.
Stockard will spend 51 in prison, three years of supervised release, and is ordered to pay over $1.2 million in criminal forfeiture and restitution.
