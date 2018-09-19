Staying hot and humid, rain this weekend

The heat and humidity are sticking around with south winds and lots of sunshine. Afternoon highs will stay in the lower 90s, but we will see heat index values in the 100s. An area of high pressure is causing the warm and sticky weather, so stay cool as we move through the afternoon. Tonight, we are looking at lows in the 70s with mainly clear skies and southeast winds around 5 mph. The heat and humidity look to stick around the remainder of the week, but rain is expected for the weekend.