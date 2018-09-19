Staying hot and humid, rain this weekend

The heat and humidity are sticking around with south winds and lots of sunshine. Afternoon highs will stay in the lower 90s, but we will see heat index values in the 100s. An area of high pressure is causing the warm and sticky weather, so stay cool as we move through the afternoon. Tonight, we are looking at lows in the 70s with mainly clear skies and southeast winds around 5 mph. The heat and humidity look to stick around the remainder of the week, but rain is expected for the weekend.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph. High: 94.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. Low: 74.
REMAINDER OF WEEK: It will be steamy on Thursday with highs in the lower 90s. Rain is not looking likely on Thursday, but a few afternoon showers or storms will be possible on Friday. The best chance for rain will remain in the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will stay in the 70s across the next few nights.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Cloud cover and rain chances will increase; high temperatures will drop down to the mid-to-upper 80s over the weekend. A weak cold front will move into the region this weekend and give us a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. This weekend won’t be a wash-out, but you should anticipate a few showers in the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: The front that brings us the rain in the area this weekend will still bring us rain on Monday and Tuesday, so rain will be possible for the start of next week too. Highs will drop into the middle 80s with lows in the 60s for the week ahead.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
