Suspects arrested, identified in construction site drive-by shooting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Five suspects are behind bars after shooting four construction workers during a drive-by, according to Memphis police.
Eddie Malone, Tadarius Tucker, Demetre Hall, Tyrone Turner, and Cortez Carter are all charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and receiving stolen property.
According to a report, the shooting stemmed from a fight that injured the four people. Two of the injured construction workers were still hospitalized Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators found an AR-15, other handguns, and ammunition inside the crashed rental 2019 Nissan Pathfinder, which was reported stolen from Phoenix, Arizona.
Some of those guns were also reported stolen.
The pursuit began a few miles up the road in Whitehaven.
Memphis police officers patrolling the area near the Southbrook Mall on Faronia Road stumbled upon the drive-by shooting. Rico Flores, who witnessed the shooting, said there were a lot of gunshots.
“One laid down over there, the other ones went to the side over there,“ Flores said. Investigators say the shooting started as an argument between a Precise Concrete employee working on Faronia Road and one of the five suspects now in custody in Southaven.
Officials said the fight was allegedly over a vehicle.
“It’s a simple altercation in the beginning and for them to come back and shoot at them for what was an altercation that they instigated from my understanding is just really unfortunate,” said Precise Concrete owner Martin Carodine.
Memphis officers chased the suspects' vehicle into Southaven, where they crashed on I-55 near Stateline Road.
The five men now await extradition to Memphis.
A Memphis police officer was hurt while trying to catch one of suspects, but his injuries weren’t serious.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.