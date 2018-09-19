Unseasonably hot weather continues

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for most of eastern Arkansas through 6 pm. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with heat index readings from 100-105. Winds will be southeast around 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear but warm. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Wind southeast at 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY: Expect more sunshine with a few clouds here and there. Highs will stay in the low to mid 90s with lows in the mid 70s. The heat index will be around 100-105 again in the afternoon.
FRIDAY: A weak front will hover just to our north but could a trigger a shower or storm. It’s only about a 30% chance late in the afternoon or evening with highs around 90. Expect a few more clouds by the afternoon.
THE WEEKEND: Clouds will increase with isolated showers or storms possible both days. It won’t be a washout and I still can’t rule out a few rays of sun in between the clouds. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lows in the low 70s. Keep the rain gear handy just in case a shower pops up for any outdoor events like the St. Jude Walk/Run or the Memphis Tigers football game.
NEXT WEEK: Look for more clouds than sun Monday through Wednesday with a passing shower or storm as a front lingers near the area. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances will likely go up by Wednesday as a strong fall cold front pushes toward the area.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
