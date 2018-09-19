VIDEO: Officer confronts man with live snake in Waffle House

MCCOMB, MS (WLBT) - An already strange situation almost took a turn for the worse when a man in McComb, Miss. wore a live snake around his neck inside a Waffle House over the weekend.
The incident caused quite a stir in the restaurant and ended in chaos after an altercation with an officer. The incident was recorded on video.
The video shows the man being confronted by an officer in the Waffle House after people were complaining about the reptile being brought into the establishment. When the officer confronts the man, a verbal fight begins, leading the officer to remove a weapon from his belt.
At that point, the man is seen removing the snake, stepping towards the officer and yelling, “Let’s do it!”.
The officers later escorted the man from the restaurant. The Enterprise-Journal first reported the incident, which took place early Saturday, after a local resident posted the video to Facebook.
It is not clear whether any charges have been filed.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.