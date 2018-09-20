Activist group, mother call for criminal charges against officers involved in shooting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The mother of a man shot by Memphis police is working with a Memphis activist group in seeking accountability for officers.
Rise Up Memphis is calling for the names of the officers responsible for the shooting of Martavious Banks to be released.
Banks, 25, was shot by police Monday after a traffic stop.
Three officers are off duty after police director Mike Rallings said the officers shut their cameras off.
Lawmakers have requested Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to investigate all officer-involved shootings, not just fatal ones as policy calls for now.
Rise Up Memphis wants to take it further. They want the FBI to investigate Banks' case. They are demanding accountability and said the officers should face criminal charges.
Protesters took to the streets Wednesday night in light of Banks' shooting. Six people were arrested for disorderly conduct after police said they were blocking the road.
Banks remains in critical condition.
