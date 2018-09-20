Attorneys present closing arguments, Galilee lawsuit in hands of jury

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The class-action lawsuit over mishandled burials at a Bartlett cemetery is in the hands of a Shelby County jury.
The jury got the case around 2:30 Thursday afternoon after a long morning full of closing arguments.
“They trusted these funeral homes and these funeral homes betrayed their trust,” attorney for the plaintiffs Kathryn Barnett said.
Attorneys for the nearly 1,200 plaintiffs in this lawsuit laid out their case one final time on Thursday, saying more than a dozen Memphis area funeral homes and funeral directors didn’t follow through on their professional duty to ensure a proper burial or, at the very least, warn their clients that Galilee Memorial Gardens was not a reputable cemetery.
“Why in the world wouldn’t you stay here at Galilee, especially at Galilee, when it’s set up like a McDonald’s drive thru with a line of cars. The police had to get involved and then once you get there, the Galilee people said ‘go on, shoo, you don’t need to see what happens,’” Barnett said.
Attorneys for the funeral homes argue their clients shouldn’t be to blame for Galilee keeping its records in disarray, leading to crushed caskets and bodies being laid to rest on top of each other in mass graves and even in marshy areas.
“It is a tragedy for these people what Galilee did. Galilee should not have done it. They should have complied with their contracts and buried those people properly,” attorney for the defendants John Branson said.
During their closing arguments, lawyers for the funeral homes tried to poke holes in expert witness testimony from the other side, highlighting the fact that the plaintiffs failed to secure expert witnesses from Shelby County and pointing the finger at the state of Tennessee--which attorneys say was aware of issues at Galilee but allowed the troubled cemetery to continue operating unlicensed.
“They had the power to shut it down, obviously, because it was shut down when the secret got out. Once the media got a hold of the story, lo and behold the cemetery was shut down,” attorney for the defendants Ricky Sorin said.
