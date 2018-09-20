Cold front to bring fall-like temperatures next week

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The first day of fall arrives Saturday and temperatures will be lower thanks to clouds and some rain, but it will still be somewhat muggy.
A front will draped across the area and eventually push back north by the end of the weekend into early next week. That means the summer-like conditions will hang around a little longer.
FIRST FALL FRONT LATE NEXT WEEK: There is good news for fall weather fans though. A strong cold front will move in by Wednesday, September 26 with some rain or thunder and then push south by Thursday, September 27. Our first fall-like temperatures of the season will arrive behind the front with lows in the 50s to low 60s and highs in the 70s to around 80 by Friday the 28th. This trend may continue into the last weekend of September.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.