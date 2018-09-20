Cold front to bring fall-like temperatures next week

FIRST FALL FRONT LATE NEXT WEEK: There is good news for fall weather fans though. A strong cold front will move in by Wednesday, September 26 with some rain or thunder and then push south by Thursday, September 27. Our first fall-like temperatures of the season will arrive behind the front with lows in the 50s to low 60s and highs in the 70s to around 80 by Friday the 28th. This trend may continue into the last weekend of September.