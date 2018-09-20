Collierville High unveils new sports facilities, including football stadium, basketball gyms

COLLIERVILLE, TN (WMC) - The Collierville Dragons football team will play its homecoming game against Wooddale High School in a new home on Friday--a brand new 5,000-seat facility that rivals most high school stadiums in Shelby County.
“There’s plenty of nice facilities in the Memphis area, and we always enjoy the competition of going there,” Collierville Athletic Director Jeff Curtis said. “We did look at theirs, and did some things here we feel are just as good, if not better.”
The Landers SportsPlex also includes new baseball and softball fields and fieldhouses, a soccer field, practice field and fieldhouse, lacrosse field, six tennis courts, outdoor track, as well as a 3,000-seat varsity gym, 750-seat auxiliary gym, and 150-seat auxiliary gym and over 1,500 parking places.
Curtis said the new facilities are a big advantage for the school.
“The Collierville community is something we’re very proud of,” he said. “The kids we have in this community and the youth leagues, if we just keep our Collierville kids in Collierville schools, we can certainly do something special. We’ve competed for state championships in many of our sports, but something like this I think can take all our sports to another level.”
Another competitive advantage for the Dragons is the indoor training facility that house a 50-yard turf practice field, coaches offices, conference rooms and multiple weight rooms.
Collierville head football coach Mike O’Neill is thrilled for what it means for his team.
“It keeps our training continuous,” O’Neill said. “There’s been time with lighting you gotta go in, or heat you gotta cancel practice or wait around two or three hours. With this we feel like, yes, it’s an advantage.”
The Dragons will kick off at the new stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
