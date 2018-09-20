Conference games round out Tigers 2018-19 schedule

Conference games round out Tigers 2018-19 schedule
Penny Hardaway talking about his plans for Memphis basketball. (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer | September 20, 2018 at 6:38 AM CDT - Updated September 20 at 6:59 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The University of Memphis men’s basketball schedule is finally complete.

The American Athletic Conference finalized dates and times for league games Wednesday.

The Tigers open the 18-game AAC Schedule against perennial NCAA Tournament Fixture Wichita State on Thursday, January 3 at FedExForum.

The U of M, under New Head Coach Penny Hardaway, will play three of the league’s top teams, including defending conference Champion Cincinnati, plus UCF, featuring 7′6″ Center Tacko Fall, on a home and home basis this season.

Here’s a look at the Home AAC Schedule:

  • ECU Jan. 10
  • SMU Jan. 19
  • UCF Jan. 27
  • Cincinnati Feb. 7
  • UConn Feb. 10
  • Tulane Feb. 23
  • Temple Feb. 26
  • Tulsa March 9

Click here to see the full schedule.

In addition, the American Athletic Conference Tournament returns to Memphis for the first time since 2014. It runs March 14-17 at FedExForum.

