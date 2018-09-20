Conference games round out Tigers 2018-19 schedule

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The University of Memphis men’s basketball schedule is finally complete.
The American Athletic Conference finalized dates and times for league games Wednesday.
The Tigers open the 18-game AAC Schedule against perennial NCAA Tournament Fixture Wichita State on Thursday, January 3 at FedExForum.
The U of M, under New Head Coach Penny Hardaway, will play three of the league’s top teams, including defending conference Champion Cincinnati, plus UCF, featuring 7′6″ Center Tacko Fall, on a home and home basis this season.
Here’s a look at the Home AAC Schedule:
- ECU Jan. 10
- SMU Jan. 19
- UCF Jan. 27
- Cincinnati Feb. 7
- UConn Feb. 10
- Tulane Feb. 23
- Temple Feb. 26
- Tulsa March 9
Click here to see the full schedule.
In addition, the American Athletic Conference Tournament returns to Memphis for the first time since 2014. It runs March 14-17 at FedExForum.
