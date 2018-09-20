Dean of Ole Miss' Meek Journalism School releases statement on namesake’s Facebook post

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Reaction is poring in after The University of Mississippi’s School of Journalism’s namesake received backlash after a social media post.
Ed Meek, who was the school’s PR director for nearly 40 years, is in the middle of his own PR nightmare.
University officials quickly condemned Meek’s Facebook post, in which he expressed concern about fights and declining enrollment while showing pictures of two African-American women on the Oxford Square.
Ole Miss Chancellor Jeff Vitter said "the photos in the post suggest an unjustified racial overtone that is highly offensive. Ed, I urge you to withdraw your comments and apologize."
Meeks removed the post Wednesday night.
Thursday, the Will Norton, Jr., dean of the Meek School of Journalism, with faculty standing behind him, released a statement.
“We have heard the calls for the Meek name to be removed from our buildings. We have heard the comments that suggest that response would be too harsh. We are continuing to listen and continuing to respond," Norton said.
He said his department will eventually make a recommendation to the chancellor about keeping or removing the Meek name.
Meek and his wife donated $5 million to Ole Miss for the new journalism school.
The Black Student Union called Meek's comments "sexist and discriminatory" and said that they "perpetuate the racist stigma the university often carries."
Ole Miss leaders organized a student forum for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Nutt Auditorium.
Kelli Cook is in Oxford and will have the full report tonight at 10 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.