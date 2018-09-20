Deputies searching area around I-55 in DeSoto County for wanted man

DESOTO COUNTY, MS (WMC) - DeSoto County Sheriff’s deputies are searching the area of I-55 near Love Road for a suspect who ran away from officers at a traffic stop.
Justin Allen Jones ran away from Hernando officers at a traffic stop, according to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department.
Jones has warrants out of Fayette County, Tennessee, for aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and violation of probation.
Jones is described as 6-feet tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown hair, and blue eyes.
If you see Jones or know where he is, you’re asked to call 911 or DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department at 662-469-8027.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.