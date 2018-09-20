‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ will reportedly join manhunt for Mansfield fugitive who threatened President Trump

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Duane Chapman, also known as “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” is joining the hunt in Ohio for a federal fugitive, according to reports.
The Mansfield News Journal says the world-famous reality TV bounty hunter was contacted by a friend of Shawn Christy’s family.
“I have a very hot lead,” Chapman told the Mansfield News Journal.
Accusations against Christy include threatening to shoot President Trump and causing harm to the former governor of Alaska, Sarah Palin. Christy said he would use “lethal force” if anybody tries to apprehend him.
The 27-year-old fugitive has been eluding law enforcement since June.
Christy is a white man with short hair and a beard. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. Christy has a tattoo of a cross on his right arm and speaks with a noticeable lisp.
Christy should be considered armed and dangerous.
A $20,000 reward is offered to anyone who can provide information leading directly to Christy’s arrest.
“Dog” and his wife, Beth Chapman, are already scheduled to host a town hall-style event on addiction and recovery in Mansfield on Sept. 28.
“Perhaps it is divine intervention that Mansfield has welcomed Dog the Bounty Hunter at this particular time," according to a statement from the Chapmans' management company.
