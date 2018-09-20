Man charged with killing girlfriend, disguising it as suicide

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced a first-degree murder indictment of a man investigators said killed his girlfriend.
Hollie Adcock was found dead in her East Memphis apartment in April 2017.
Jason Riley called police and told them Adcock shot herself.
However, investigators found evidence that the death was staged and Riley had used the gun.
Investigators found evidence that Riley made threats towards Adcock if she had broke up with him.
Riley was also indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, filing a false report, and extortion. He's being held on a $700,000 bond.
