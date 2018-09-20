More heat to end the week

It's going to be another steamy day with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index above 100. This means that highs are running about 10 degrees above average. The warmer weather is due to dry, sunny conditions and a south wind. Rain chances will start to increase this weekend.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: S 5-10 mph. High: 94.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: S 5 mph. Low: 75.
FRIDAY: It will remain muggy and warm on Friday with high temperatures around 90 and lows in the lower 70s. There will be a chance for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Rain will not be widespread, so this should not cause you to totally cancel plans.
WEEKEND: A weak cold front will move into the Mid-South over the weekend, which will give us more clouds and a chance for rain. The best chance for rain will be in areas along and north of I-40, so Memphis could see some rain. Rainfall totals will be less than half an inch in most areas. It won’t be an all-day rain event on Saturday or Sunday, but passing showers will be possible at any point of the day. Highs will be lower because of this, so we will only top out in the lower 80s with lows around 70.
NEXT WEEK: The front will still be near the area on Monday and Tuesday, so rain will be possible at the start of next week too. It looks like it will finally push all the way through on Wednesday, which means we would have a higher chance for rain. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s all week and we should have lower humidity after the front moves through mid-week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
