More heat to end the week

WEEKEND: A weak cold front will move into the Mid-South over the weekend, which will give us more clouds and a chance for rain. The best chance for rain will be in areas along and north of I-40, so Memphis could see some rain. Rainfall totals will be less than half an inch in most areas. It won’t be an all-day rain event on Saturday or Sunday, but passing showers will be possible at any point of the day. Highs will be lower because of this, so we will only top out in the lower 80s with lows around 70.